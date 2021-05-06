I'm drooling over Sabrent's 64TB RocketQ Battleship SSD config

Woah! That's the only sane reaction to seeing Sabrent's insane RocketQ Battleship, a product it teased on Facebook in January and is now nearing release. What it all boils down to is 64TB of high speed SSD storage packed onto a HighPoint RAID controller with eight NVMe ports. I'll take two, please.

Sabrent never announced a release date (and still hasn't), but there's now a product page for the RocketQ Battleship on HighPoint's website (via TechPowerUp), where it's noted the device is "coming soon."

"Built around Sabrent’s diverse Rocket Series of NVMe SSD’s, Elite Class AIC drives offer unprecedented storage capacity and class-leading versatility," HighPoint says.

As configured, the array of 8TB Rocket Q SSDs (why the SSDs are stylized "Rocket Q" and the Battleship "RocketQ" is a good question) in the image above are PCIe 3.0 models. However, the HighPoint SSD7540 is a PCIe 4.0 x16 controller with support for up to 64TB of storage. Sabrent notes it works just fine with its faster PCIe 4.0 Rocket 4 Plus SSDs, which earned our Editor's Pick award for its combination of fast performance (both synthetic and real-world) and relatively cool temps.

The decision comes down to speed versus capacity. Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus is rated to deliver up to 7,100MB/s of sequential read performance and up to 6,600MB/s of sequential writes, but tops out at 4TB. The Rocket Q, meanwhile, offers up 3,300MB/s for read operations and 2,900MB/s for writes—still fast, but not PCIe 4.0 fast—and scales to 8TB.

(Image credit: HighPoint)

HighPoint intends to offer the RocketQ Battleship under its FnL (Fast n' Little) line of AIC (add-in card) solutions, complete with a full-length heatsink and dual fans to keep temps in check.

There's no mention of price yet, but the controller alone costs $1,006 on Amazon, and the 8TB Rocket Q SSDs go for $1,300 a pop. So you're looking at a little over $11,400 in hardware. Even if there's a discount for buying it all together, I imagine it's still going to cost north of $10,000, and probably closer to $11,000. So never mind, I'll stick with my single 2TB SSD setup.