HyperX’s Qi-enabled wireless mouse and charging base are now available

(Image credit: HyperX)

At long last, HyperX is taking a stab at the wireless gaming mouse market with the Pulsefire Dart, its very first entry into the category. At the same time, it's making a wireless charging base that can replenish two devices as the same time.

These are both Qi-enabled gadgets. One is not dependent on the other—you could, for example, purchase the Pulsefire Dart by itself and charge it via USB as needed. Likewise, the new ChargePlay base can charge other Qi-enabled devices, such as smartphones and headphones.

"HyperX recognizes the growing trend of devices that support wireless charging and is extending its support to its users to offer more ways for them to charge their wireless products," said Jennifer Ishii, mouse business manager, HyperX.

The Pulsefire Dart comes with a USB dongle to give it the freedom to operate without a cord, via 2.4GHz. HyperX claims it lasts up to 50 hours on a single charge.

It's ergonomically designed for right-handed users, sports leather side grips for comfort, and is powered by a Pixart PMW3389 sensor. Here are the pertinent specs:

Resolution—up to 16,000 dpi (800, 1600, 3200 presets)

Speed—480 ips (inches per second)

Acceleration—50G

Polling rate—1,000Hz

Buttons—6 (programmable)

Switches—Omron (left and right)

Lighting—RGB

Weight—112g (130g with cable)

As for the ChargePlay base station, it supports up to two Qi-enabled devices, up to 15W total. Individual LEDs let you known when a device is charging, and turn off when fully charged.

The Pulsefire Dart sells for $99.99 and the ChargePlay base for $59.99. Both are available now on Amazon.