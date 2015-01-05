Humble launches AGDQ Bundle

In what feels like community service for Duke Nukem Forever, the once-loved FPS 'star' is now using his 'powers' for good. Duke Nukem 3D is among the games of the AGDQ Humble Bundle—a seven game collection supporting the Awesome Games Done Quick charity event.

AGDQ, which started yesterday, is a marathon speedrunning stream that runs over the next week. The Humble Bundle will run in parallel with the event, finishing on Sunday, 11 January.

Included in the bundle is Duke Nukem 3D, Shadow Warrior Classic Redux, Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee and Volgarr The Viking. Then, for $6 or more, buyers will additionally get Speedrunners with two DLC packs, Shantae: Risky Revenge and a 30-day subscription for Twitch Turbo.

More? Escape Goat 2 and a three-month X-Split Premium subscription are added with purchases of $10. Finally, for $30, you'll get a selection of AGDQ 2015 merchandise.

As with the main event itself, the AGDQ Bundle is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. For more, head over to the Humble site. To watch the AGDQ stream, head to Twitch.