Hoyts and Gfinity will start launching esports arenas in Australia this year

Hoyts Cinemas is getting involved in the esports business, with its first dedicated esports arena opening in Moore Park this April. It's the result of a partnership between Hoyts and Gfinity Esports Australia, with the duo planning to open a chain of esports arenas around Australia.

According to a joint announcement, the esports arena will "boast state of the art gaming equipment alongside a full broadcast and production suite, all designed to attract the growing number of professional events that will be coming to Australia."

The first event confirmed for the Moore Park arena is the Gfinity Elite Series, which made its debut in the UK last year. According to incoming Gfinity Esports Australia CEO Dominic Remond, there's "potential for esport fans to watch tournaments on the big screen, in additiaonl Hoyts cinema locations across the country." So in other words, if you can't make it to a Hoyts arena, you may be able to watch broadcasts in a regular Hoyts cinema.

As for when we'll see (or get inside) the arena, that will have to wait until the aforementioned Gfinity Elite Series kicks off in Q2 this year.