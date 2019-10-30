Can you tame a fox in Minecraft? Foxes are incredibly cute animals and one of the many species that can be found in the wilds of Minecraft. It’s natural to want to try and get one of these fluffy things as a friend, so you might be interested in finding out how to become best friends with one of them.

After all, nothing is quite as cute as these furry friends. You’ll need to know a few things in order to tame a fox in Minecraft, and that’s why I’ve put together this little guide on it. That way you can finally find out what on earth the fox has to say.

Where do foxes spawn in Minecraft?

Foxes are a little harder to find than some of the more common Minecraft beasties: You need to search Taiga biomes to locate them. These are the colder forests that you can find on the surface, and they come in three varieties; normal, snowy, and giant tree Taigas.

Foxes spawn in these areas in groups of two to four, and they have a 5 percent chance of spawning as baby foxes. Red foxes are found in the normal Taigas and white foxes within the snowy ones, so keep that in mind if you’re after a specific colour.

How to tame a fox in Minecraft

To tame a fox in Minecraft, you need to make a brand-new fox; you need to convince foxes to breed, in other words. All you need to do this is to give one sweet berry to one fox, then give another sweet berry to the fox with whom you want it to mate. Then wait for them to breed: the freshly-hatched fox will be loyal to you.

The problem is it'll also want to follow the other foxes. If you want it to follow you, get it away from the other foxes. The best way to do this is to attach a lead to it and walk away from other groups of the furry fauna, then it’ll only have eyes for you. Make sure you look after it now that you’ve taken it into your care.

While you can find leads out in the wild, you’ll probably have to craft one using four string and one slimeball. Also, if you choose to breed a white and a red fox, then their baby has a 50 percent chance of being either white or red, for example.