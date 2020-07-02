How to collect floating rings at Lazy Lake in Fortnite week 3

Fortnite week 3 is here, and with it comes a batch of new challenges for players to complete. Here's how to find and collect the floating rings at Lazy Lake to finish this challenge.

Head over to the Lazy Lake point-of-interest and you'll see bright blue rings hovering in the air. There's four of them to collect, so here's a map and description of where to find them.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Floating ring 1: At the toll booth leading into the northwest side of town. Right above the toll gate.

Floating ring 2: A little further north, you'll see the large tree outside the Aloto Auto building. The floating ring is perched above the tree, so you'll need to build or float your way there.

Floating ring 3: Outside the Big Shots diner. Use an umbrella to bounce to it.

Floating ring 4: Above the entrance to the No Sweat Insurance building.

For your trouble, you'll get the usual 35,000 XP.

Don't forget to check out the rest of our Fortnite guides and patch notes. We'll cover every guide-worthy challenge as they pop up, including the Aquaman challenges.