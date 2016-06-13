Popular

Here's the first trailer for Superhot on the Oculus Rift

By

It's super! It's hot! And it's on your face!

Back in February, the developers of the time-bending FPS Superhot revealed that a VR version of the game for the Oculus Rift is in the works. Nothing's been said about it since, but today the team released a trailer providing a bit of insight into what it's got coming.

The gameplay doesn't appear to be fundamentally changed from the original game, but of course being immersed in a full VR environment promises to make it an entirely different experience. What's really intriguing, though, is the bit near the end, when the helmet comes off: A simple reminder that you're doing battle in a virtual world, or a tease of something more meaningful? 

We reviewed the original Superhot in February and liked it quite a bit, despite its brevity and occasional lack of depth, and the VR version may well prove to me one of those "must have" titles for the Oculus Rift. A hard release date hasn't been announced but it's expected to be ready for release later this year.
 

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
