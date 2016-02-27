There's a VR version of Superhot in the works

Superhot is, well, hyper warm, as Phil Savage explains in his review. But like every first-person game around at the moment, some people want to play it in VR. I have some good news for those people: Superhot is getting a VR version.

There are no details yet, but the devs have revealed in a Kickstarter update that they're "doing secretive work on a bunch of grand VR plans. We can't tell you too much but SUPERHOT in VR is going to be fun, oooh so much fun". Then they did a smiley face, to underline that.

If you thought Super Hot was Super Short, you'll also be pleased to hear that it will be getting content updates in the future—updates that won't cost you a penny.

Superhot's business director Tomasz Kaczmarczyk is coming to the PC Gamer Weekender in March, if you want to learn more about the history of this stylish game.