Here's some new footage of Sable, the Ghibli-inspired adventure now coming in 2021

It's been a while since we've seen anything new on Sable, the gorgeous open world adventure game inspired by the art of Studio Ghibli and French cartoonist Moebius. Originally scheduled to release in 2019, it was then delayed to 2020. Now it's been delayed again, to an unspecified date in 2021. That's ok though, because the new footage above is very promising.

The finer details of how Sable will play are still a bit of a mystery, but we know this: it leans heavily on exploration, there's lots of climbing and light platforming, there are optional puzzles and there's a dang hover bike. You'll also encounter other nomads, who will presumably impart some details about the mysterious world.

Steven played a very early build back in 2018, just after Sable debuted at the PC Gaming Show. He seemed impressed: "I like that Sable isn't trying to be the next great open world exploration game, but rather an exercise in inherently rewarding worldbuilding and storytelling," he wrote. For more, here's everything we know about Sable.