Here's some beautiful new Cyberpunk 2077 concept art

Well, I say 'new' concept art, but some of this stuff has probably been sitting around in the CD Projekt RED archives for years. But it's new to us. I'm a sucker for concept art, and I was delighted when CDPR sent us a fresh batch of Cyberpunk 2077 images, the best of which I've posted below—along with some commentary about what they reveal about the game and its world. They might also make nice desktop wallpapers. Click the expand icon at the top-right of each image to view/download the full size version. And if you want more (of course you do), check out my in-depth hands-on preview.

(Image credit: CDPR)

A busy street scene, possibly in the Watson district. While most dystopian cities are grim and dark, with a cold, subdued palette, Night City is vibrant with colour. The garbage drone carrying the dumpster is a nice detail.

(Image credit: CDPR)

An action scene. Again, the colours really pop here. Violence is always ready to break out on the streets of Night City, including firefights between rival gangs. If you want to intervene and help one side out, you can.

(Image credit: CDPR)

At night, the aesthetic of Night City is more in line with other cyberpunk fiction. When the sun sets the atmosphere of the place is completely transformed. It's always dangerous, but even more so in the dead of night.

(Image credit: CDPR)

Akasaka is one of Night City's most feared megacorporations. If you choose the corporate origin story, you'll work for them briefly. You also get to rob their influential CEO, Yorinobu Arasaka, in an early heist.

(Image credit: CDPR)

A shot of the Pacifica district from above. This lawless place was designed as a tourist hotspot, but was abandoned by the megacorps after a global economic recession. This is all that's left of that forgotten paradise.

(Image credit: CDPR)

Some examples of the wild, futuristic fashions you'll see as you explore the streets of Night City. Pedestrians flood the streets, alleys, and crosswalks, and the variety of outlandish clothing on display is impressive.

(Image credit: CDPR)

The corporate world has its own aesthetic. The corpo elites prefer muted colours and clean lines, which separates them from the riff-raff (in their eyes) crowding the streets below their towering, monolithic skyscrapers.

(Image credit: CDPR)

The density of Night City is what makes it so thrilling. Climbing to the rooftops gives you an impressive view of the city, and if you get high enough you can see the hills of the California desert far in the distance.

(Image credit: CDPR)

Travel off the beaten path in Night City and you'll find networks of alleys and side streets, stuffed with things to see and do. These areas are always teeming with life, which makes them great for virtual people watching.

(Image credit: CDPR)

There's a strong Japanese influence throughout Night City; especially in the Watson district. A busy intersection near V's apartment megacomplex is almost certainly inspired by Tokyo's famously busy Shibuya Crossing.

If you want to keep starting at concept art, you can find more in the Cyberpunk 2077 Goodies Collection on GOG, which you can grab for free. It also contains screenshots, wallpapers, and poster art.