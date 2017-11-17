Here are your 2017 Golden Joystick Award winners

The 2017 Golden Joystick Awards are all wrapped up, and that means it's time to kick back and peruse the full list of winners. The big winner this time around is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which claimed four titles, including the "Ultimate Game of the Year" award, (I guess "Game of the Year" just doesn't cut it these days). But PC games got some love too, with nods going to World of Tanks, Friday the 13th, Overwatch, and—big surprise here—PUBG.

This year's Lifetime Achievement Award went to legendary game maker Sid Meier, whose work includes Hellcat Ace, F-15 Strike Eagle, Silent Service, Decision in the Desert, and some other stuff you probably haven't heard of. "I would not be here without the fans," Meier said. "Whether you played Pirates!, Railroad Tycoon, or Civilization, all of our fans around the globe have allowed me to have the best job in the world and I want to thank them all."

The full list of winners is below.

Best Storytelling - Horizon Zero Dawn

Best Visual Design - Cuphead

Best Audio - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Gaming Performance sponsored by The Sun - Ashly Burch (Horizon Zero Dawn)

Best Indie Game in collaboration with Square Enix Collective - Friday the 13th: The Game

Best Multiplayer Game sponsored by GT Omega - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Studio of the Year - Nintendo EPD

Best VR Game - Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Esports Play of the Year sponsored by Intel - Agilities

Esports Team of the Year - Lunatic-Hai

Esports Game of the Year sponsored by Omen by HP - Overwatch

Best Streamer / Broadcaster - Markiplier

Handheld / Mobile Game of the Year sponsored by Bespoke Arcades - Pokémon Sun and Moon

Nintendo Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

PlayStation Game of the Year - Horizon Zero Dawn

Xbox Game of the Year - Cuphead

PC Game of the Year - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Critics' Choice Award - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Breakthrough Award sponsored by Badfly - Ashly Burch

Hall of Fame - Final Fantasy

Most Wanted Award - The Last of Us Part 2

Still Playing Award - World of Tanks

Outstanding Contribution to the UK Games Industry sponsored by The Telegraph - Debbie Bestwick MBE

Lifetime Achievement - Sid Meier

Ultimate Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

If you missed the event live, you can watch it all via VOD on Twitch. Skip ahead to around 18:30 to get to the show.