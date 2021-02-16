Here are the games coming to Game Pass for PC in February

Microsoft has announced which games are dropping on Xbox Game Pass in the latter half of February, and PC gamers are in for some damn decent games this month.

Racer Wreckfest and ARPG Code Vein are arriving on February 18, the latter of which you might remember from its slightly bizarre marketing campaign.

The third game in the Superhot series, Mind Control Delete drops a little later, joining the subscription service on February 25. The biggie here though is that the recently released Dirt 5 is dropping on the same day. The game's only been out for a few months, so it's nice that it's been thrown into a service that's becoming more and more worth your money (even if EA Play still isn't bundled with it on PC).

A few games are leaving Game Pass at the end of the month, too. February 24 will see Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight, Mother Russia Bleeds, Oxenfree, and Vambrace: Cold Soul depart.

Xbox Game Pass is available on PC, console, and Android, and it can get a little confusing which games are available on which platform. We've thrown together a list of the Game Pass titles that are available on PC to save you some time and effort.