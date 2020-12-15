EA Play's addition to Game Pass for PC has been delayed to 2021

The Xbox Game Pass team has announced that EA Play, EA's games subscription service, won't be integrated into Game Pass for PC until 2021. The two services were originally supposed to merge sometime this month . "Unfortunately, what had been a celebratory post is now one asking for a little more patience," the short blog post reads, "We made the decision to delay until 2021 the release of EA Play on PC as part of the Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate memberships."

While no details on what's causing the delay have been provided, the post says the team needs "more time to provide the Xbox Game Pass experience". Unfortunate for people like me who took the current $1 Game Pass Ultimate offer hoping for some extra PC games, but let's be honest, there's no shortage of games on Game Pass right now, either.