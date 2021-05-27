Here are all the best PC gaming deals from the eBay Plus Weekend event

As Australia enters another big sales season, eBay has beaten most other online retailers to the punch with it’s eBay Plus Weekend sale. So named, you would think, because it happens for a single weekend, but no: this event lasts from today until June 2, so pretty much a week.

With literally millions of deals up for grabs (this is eBay, afterall) you’re probably going to need some guidance, so we’ve listed some of the best deals we can find that are relevant to PC gamers. To take advantage of the offers you’ll need to be an eBay Plus subscriber, but that’s easy enough: you can sign-up for a free 30-day trial here , and if you decide not to cancel that trial before it rolls over, you’ll pay AU$5 a month or AU$49 a year to keep your membership.

The deals below are highlights and we're adding more as you read this, but you’ll also find 20 percent off “millions of deals across fashion, tech, homewares and more,” so if you’re after, I dunno, a fancy frying pan, you might want to take a closer look. Check back in on this page throughout the sales period for updates.

Without further ado:

Logitech G915 TKL wireless gaming keyboard | AU$263.95 (usually AU$379.95)

Here's a wireless gaming keyboard boasting a brilliant lag-free experience, with great battery life and low-profile mechanical switches. It's a pricey affair usually, and this is even with this discount, but if you've had your eyes on it now may be the time to bite.View Deal

Alienware 25 AW2621HFL gaming monitor | AU$436 (usually AU$699)

An extremely tempting AU$263 off this 240Hz gaming monitor, with 1ms response time and a vibrant HD display. Dell monitors go on sale fairly frequently, but this is a very generous discount if you're after a high refresh rate beast.View Deal

Alienware 27 AW2720HF gaming monitor | AU$598.75 (usually AU$899)

Here's another Dell monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, this time with a 27 inch display and FreeSync support. It's not often you see this model get a full AU$300 discount ($300.25, if you wanna get specific) so if you're after competitive performance it's well worth consideration.View Deal

New Alienware M15 R5 gaming laptop | R7 5800H | RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | AU$2,239.19 (usually AU$2,799)

Using the coupon code PNVDG20 you can get a nice discount on this powerful gaming laptop, to the tune of over AU$500. These specs should hold you in good stead if you want to play modern blockbuster games (with ray tracing to boot), and the 1080p display boasts a 165Hz refresh rate.

View Deal