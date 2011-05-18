Guild Wars 2 beta coming "in the second half of this year," 2012 release likely

NCSoft chief financial officer Jaeho Lee has announced that "Guild Wars 2 will go into beta testing stage in the second half of this year," confirming a statement that appeared in the FAQ section of the Guild Wars 2 a couple of months ago. Lee also dropped heavy hints that Guild Wars 2 is heading for a 2012 release.

Eurogamer picked up the comments in a recent investors conference call, in which Lee said that "starting from year 2012, we believe substantial growth will be driven by new blockbuster titles like [Blade & Soul] and Guild Wars 2," suggesting that the game will come out next year.

Back in January, ArenaNet's Regina Buenaobra said that “the release date continues to be: when the game is ready.” The game's been in development since 2007, but it looks as though we'll have to wait a little while longer.

We saw it recently, and it's shaping up very nicely indeed. Find out more in our Guild Wars 2 preview , and check out the recent fly-through trailer showing off the City of Lion's Arch. There's currently no way to sign up for a beta. We'll let you know when sign-ups begin.