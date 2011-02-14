Guild Wars 2 beta events to run later this year. "We want players to be absolutely blown away"

ArenaNet have updated their Guild Wars 2 FAQ, mentioning that they will be running closed alpha and beta events later this year. The success of the closed testing events will decide when a public beta will go live, and will be used to nail down a release date for the game.

ArenaNet posted the news on the Guild Wars 2 FAQ "We will be conducting small closed alpha and beta tests in 2011. The feedback from these tests will determine when we will do public beta tests and ship the game. Guild Wars 2 is a very large and ambitious game, and Guild Wars players rightfully have very high expectations. We want players to be absolutely blown away by the game the first time they experience it."

Posting on the Guild Wars 2 Guru forums , ArenaNet's Regina Buenaobra said that "the existence of friends and family closed alpha and closed beta this year has changed nothing about the release date. The release date continues to be: when the game is ready.” There's currently no way to sign up for the Guild Wars 2 beta, in spite of a series of scam sites claiming that there is. We'll let you know when ArenaNet start offering beta invites.

ArenaNet have recently revealed the Guardian profession, and have been talking about how combat will work in Guild Wars 2. We've had some first hand experience with Guild Wars 2's scraps. Read our preview for a taste of ArenaNet's refreshing take on MMO combat.

[via Massively ]