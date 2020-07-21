Popular

GTA: Vice City cheats: All vehicle, weather, and weapon codes for PC

By

Note: Some GTA Vice City cheats are only for PC.

gta vice city cheats
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)
JUMP TO:
Become a Los Santos kingpin with these GTA 5 guides

(Image credit: Rockstar North)

GTA 5 cheats: Every cheat code and vehicle spawn
GTA 5 money: How to make the big bucks
GTA 5 cars: The fastest vehicles in the game
GTA 5 mods: The best visual and gameplay tweaks
GTA casino heist: How much can you make?
GTA 6: All the rumours in one place

Need some GTA: Vice City cheats to help you raise even more havoc? Rockstar's love letter to the 80s may well be old enough to drink (in some places, and depending on when you’re reading this), but that doesn’t mean it’s any less fun. Instead, many find themselves drawn the old-school setting and anarchic vibe of Vice City.

If that sounds anything like you, then you might be replaying it, and looking to spice up your playthrough a little bit. Or you just want to blow off some steam before taking on that mission you always struggled with. Either way you'll be needing some GTA: Vice City Cheats, and I’ve got you covered.

Before you enter GTA: Vice City cheat codes

Remember that cheating is bad, in most cases. But since this is a single-player game, go right ahead. There are some things to keep in mind though, though rest assured, none of which will affect your moral integrity. 

The most important thing to keep in mind is that you should always save before entering a GTA: Vice City cheat code, ideally on a separate save. If you decide to give yourself everything you’ve ever wanted, then accidentally incur the wrath of the entire city and die, you could seriously mess up your otherwise-serious save file. 

It’s far better to contain that chaos within one place than to let it potentially ruin your game. This is especially important as some of the cheats can’t be deactivated, which means you can permanently mess up your game. You don’t want to soft-delete a 100-hour save file just so that you can make a boat fly, do you?

How to use GTA: Vice City Cheats on PC

Entering cheat codes in GTA: Vice City is surprisingly easy. Rather than having to install a mod, perform an interpretive dance, or some other nonsense, you can just enter as you go. There’s no special console, nor any specific commands to remember. Just enter the codes below in whatever case you want, and you’ll be rewarded with new godlike powers. If only it was that easy in real life. 

All GTA: Vice City Cheats

Player cheats

CheatCode
SuicideICANTTAKEITANYMORE
Ladies' manFANNYMAGNET
Full armorPRECIOUSPROTECTION
Full healthASPIRINE
Weapon set oneTHUGSTOOLS
Weapon set twoPROFESSIONALTOOLS
Weapon set threeNUTTERTOOLS

Vehicle cheats

CheatCode
All traffic lights greenGREENLIGHT
Amphibious carsSEAWAYS
Big wheelsLOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
Black carsIWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
Flying boatsAIRSHIP
Flying vehiclesCOMEFLYWITHME
Handling buffGRIPISEVERYTHING
Invisible carsWHEELSAREALLINEED
Nearby vehicles explodeBIGBANG
Pink carsAHAIRDRESSERSCAR
Road rageMIAMITRAFFIC
Spawn alt Bloodring BangerGETTHEREQUICKLY
Spawn alt Hotring RacerGETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
Spawn Bloodring BangerTRAVELINSTYLE
Spawn caddieBETTERTHANWALKING
Spawn hearseTHELASTRIDE
Spawn Hotring RacerGETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
Spawn limoROCKANDROLLCAR
Spawn Sabre TurboGETTHEREFAST
Spawn tankPANZER
Spawn TrashmasterRUBBISHCAR

Wanted cheats

CheatCode
Increase wanted level by twoYOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
Lower wanted level to zeroLEAVEMEALONE

NPC cheats

CheatCode
Armed female pedestriansCHICKSWITHGUNS
Armed pedestriansOURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
Hostile pedestriansNOBODYLIKESME
RiotFIGHTFIGHTFIGHT

World cheats

CheatCode
Cloudy weatherAPLEASANTDAY
Foggy weatherCANTSEEATHING
Quick clockLIFEISPASSINGMEBY
Rainy weatherCATSANDDOGS
Slow down gameplayBOOOOOORING
Speed up gameplayONSPEED
Sunny weatherALOVELYDAY
Very cloudy weatherABITDRIEG

Skin cheats

CheatCode
Candy SuxxxIWANTBIGTITS
DickWELOVEOURDICK
HilaryILOOKLIKEHILARY
JezzROCKANDROLLMAN
KenMYSONISALAWYER
LanceLOOKLIKELANCE
MercedesFOXYLITTLETHING
PhilONEARMEDBANDIT
RandomSTILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
RicardoCHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
SonnyIDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City cheats: Codes unique to PC

While the codes above all have the same effects on console, albeit with different inputs, the following are PC only. Here they are:

PC-only cheats

CheatCode
Buy all propertiesFULLCITYPEOPLEMINES
Fat skinDEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
InvincibilityYOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE
Mass bike spawnFREEWAYFORANGELJOY
Skinny skinPROGRAMMER
Smoke a cigaretteCERTAINDEATH
Spawn aeroplaneFLYINGWAYS
Spawn hunterAMERICAHELICOPTER
See comments