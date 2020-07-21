GTA: Vice City cheats: All vehicle, weather, and weapon codes for PC

Need some GTA: Vice City cheats to help you raise even more havoc? Rockstar's love letter to the 80s may well be old enough to drink (in some places, and depending on when you’re reading this), but that doesn’t mean it’s any less fun. Instead, many find themselves drawn the old-school setting and anarchic vibe of Vice City.

If that sounds anything like you, then you might be replaying it, and looking to spice up your playthrough a little bit. Or you just want to blow off some steam before taking on that mission you always struggled with. Either way you'll be needing some GTA: Vice City Cheats, and I’ve got you covered.

Before you enter GTA: Vice City cheat codes

Remember that cheating is bad, in most cases. But since this is a single-player game, go right ahead. There are some things to keep in mind though, though rest assured, none of which will affect your moral integrity.

The most important thing to keep in mind is that you should always save before entering a GTA: Vice City cheat code, ideally on a separate save. If you decide to give yourself everything you’ve ever wanted, then accidentally incur the wrath of the entire city and die, you could seriously mess up your otherwise-serious save file.

It’s far better to contain that chaos within one place than to let it potentially ruin your game. This is especially important as some of the cheats can’t be deactivated, which means you can permanently mess up your game. You don’t want to soft-delete a 100-hour save file just so that you can make a boat fly, do you?

How to use GTA: Vice City Cheats on PC

Entering cheat codes in GTA: Vice City is surprisingly easy. Rather than having to install a mod, perform an interpretive dance, or some other nonsense, you can just enter as you go. There’s no special console, nor any specific commands to remember. Just enter the codes below in whatever case you want, and you’ll be rewarded with new godlike powers. If only it was that easy in real life.

All GTA: Vice City Cheats

Player cheats

Cheat Code Suicide ICANTTAKEITANYMORE Ladies' man FANNYMAGNET Full armor PRECIOUSPROTECTION Full health ASPIRINE Weapon set one THUGSTOOLS Weapon set two PROFESSIONALTOOLS Weapon set three NUTTERTOOLS

Vehicle cheats

Cheat Code All traffic lights green GREENLIGHT Amphibious cars SEAWAYS Big wheels LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS Black cars IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK Flying boats AIRSHIP Flying vehicles COMEFLYWITHME Handling buff GRIPISEVERYTHING Invisible cars WHEELSAREALLINEED Nearby vehicles explode BIGBANG Pink cars AHAIRDRESSERSCAR Road rage MIAMITRAFFIC Spawn alt Bloodring Banger GETTHEREQUICKLY Spawn alt Hotring Racer GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST Spawn Bloodring Banger TRAVELINSTYLE Spawn caddie BETTERTHANWALKING Spawn hearse THELASTRIDE Spawn Hotring Racer GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED Spawn limo ROCKANDROLLCAR Spawn Sabre Turbo GETTHEREFAST Spawn tank PANZER Spawn Trashmaster RUBBISHCAR

Wanted cheats

Cheat Code Increase wanted level by two YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE Lower wanted level to zero LEAVEMEALONE

NPC cheats

Cheat Code Armed female pedestrians CHICKSWITHGUNS Armed pedestrians OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS Hostile pedestrians NOBODYLIKESME Riot FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT

World cheats

Cheat Code Cloudy weather APLEASANTDAY Foggy weather CANTSEEATHING Quick clock LIFEISPASSINGMEBY Rainy weather CATSANDDOGS Slow down gameplay BOOOOOORING Speed up gameplay ONSPEED Sunny weather ALOVELYDAY Very cloudy weather ABITDRIEG

Skin cheats

Cheat Code Candy Suxxx IWANTBIGTITS Dick WELOVEOURDICK Hilary ILOOKLIKEHILARY Jezz ROCKANDROLLMAN Ken MYSONISALAWYER Lance LOOKLIKELANCE Mercedes FOXYLITTLETHING Phil ONEARMEDBANDIT Random STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP Ricardo CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED Sonny IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City cheats: Codes unique to PC

While the codes above all have the same effects on console, albeit with different inputs, the following are PC only. Here they are:

PC-only cheats