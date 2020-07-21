GTA: Vice City cheats: All vehicle, weather, and weapon codes for PC

GTA 5 cheats: Every cheat code and vehicle spawn
GTA 5 money: How to make the big bucks
GTA 5 cars: The fastest vehicles in the game
GTA 5 mods: The best visual and gameplay tweaks
GTA casino heist: How much can you make?
GTA 6: All the rumours in one place
Need some GTA: Vice City cheats to help you raise even more havoc? Rockstar's love letter to the 80s may well be old enough to drink (in some places, and depending on when you’re reading this), but that doesn’t mean it’s any less fun. Instead, many find themselves drawn the old-school setting and anarchic vibe of Vice City.
If that sounds anything like you, then you might be replaying it, and looking to spice up your playthrough a little bit. Or you just want to blow off some steam before taking on that mission you always struggled with. Either way you'll be needing some GTA: Vice City Cheats, and I’ve got you covered.
Before you enter GTA: Vice City cheat codes
Remember that cheating is bad, in most cases. But since this is a single-player game, go right ahead. There are some things to keep in mind though, though rest assured, none of which will affect your moral integrity.
The most important thing to keep in mind is that you should always save before entering a GTA: Vice City cheat code, ideally on a separate save. If you decide to give yourself everything you’ve ever wanted, then accidentally incur the wrath of the entire city and die, you could seriously mess up your otherwise-serious save file.
It’s far better to contain that chaos within one place than to let it potentially ruin your game. This is especially important as some of the cheats can’t be deactivated, which means you can permanently mess up your game. You don’t want to soft-delete a 100-hour save file just so that you can make a boat fly, do you?
How to use GTA: Vice City Cheats on PC
Entering cheat codes in GTA: Vice City is surprisingly easy. Rather than having to install a mod, perform an interpretive dance, or some other nonsense, you can just enter as you go. There’s no special console, nor any specific commands to remember. Just enter the codes below in whatever case you want, and you’ll be rewarded with new godlike powers. If only it was that easy in real life.
All GTA: Vice City Cheats
Player cheats
|Cheat
|Code
|Suicide
|ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
|Ladies' man
|FANNYMAGNET
|Full armor
|PRECIOUSPROTECTION
|Full health
|ASPIRINE
|Weapon set one
|THUGSTOOLS
|Weapon set two
|PROFESSIONALTOOLS
|Weapon set three
|NUTTERTOOLS
Vehicle cheats
|Cheat
|Code
|All traffic lights green
|GREENLIGHT
|Amphibious cars
|SEAWAYS
|Big wheels
|LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
|Black cars
|IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
|Flying boats
|AIRSHIP
|Flying vehicles
|COMEFLYWITHME
|Handling buff
|GRIPISEVERYTHING
|Invisible cars
|WHEELSAREALLINEED
|Nearby vehicles explode
|BIGBANG
|Pink cars
|AHAIRDRESSERSCAR
|Road rage
|MIAMITRAFFIC
|Spawn alt Bloodring Banger
|GETTHEREQUICKLY
|Spawn alt Hotring Racer
|GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
|Spawn Bloodring Banger
|TRAVELINSTYLE
|Spawn caddie
|BETTERTHANWALKING
|Spawn hearse
|THELASTRIDE
|Spawn Hotring Racer
|GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
|Spawn limo
|ROCKANDROLLCAR
|Spawn Sabre Turbo
|GETTHEREFAST
|Spawn tank
|PANZER
|Spawn Trashmaster
|RUBBISHCAR
Wanted cheats
|Cheat
|Code
|Increase wanted level by two
|YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
|Lower wanted level to zero
|LEAVEMEALONE
NPC cheats
|Cheat
|Code
|Armed female pedestrians
|CHICKSWITHGUNS
|Armed pedestrians
|OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
|Hostile pedestrians
|NOBODYLIKESME
|Riot
|FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
World cheats
|Cheat
|Code
|Cloudy weather
|APLEASANTDAY
|Foggy weather
|CANTSEEATHING
|Quick clock
|LIFEISPASSINGMEBY
|Rainy weather
|CATSANDDOGS
|Slow down gameplay
|BOOOOOORING
|Speed up gameplay
|ONSPEED
|Sunny weather
|ALOVELYDAY
|Very cloudy weather
|ABITDRIEG
Skin cheats
|Cheat
|Code
|Candy Suxxx
|IWANTBIGTITS
|Dick
|WELOVEOURDICK
|Hilary
|ILOOKLIKEHILARY
|Jezz
|ROCKANDROLLMAN
|Ken
|MYSONISALAWYER
|Lance
|LOOKLIKELANCE
|Mercedes
|FOXYLITTLETHING
|Phil
|ONEARMEDBANDIT
|Random
|STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
|Ricardo
|CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
|Sonny
|IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City cheats: Codes unique to PC
While the codes above all have the same effects on console, albeit with different inputs, the following are PC only. Here they are:
PC-only cheats
|Cheat
|Code
|Buy all properties
|FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES
|Fat skin
|DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
|Invincibility
|YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE
|Mass bike spawn
|FREEWAYFORANGELJOY
|Skinny skin
|PROGRAMMER
|Smoke a cigarette
|CERTAINDEATH
|Spawn aeroplane
|FLYINGWAYS
|Spawn hunter
|AMERICAHELICOPTER