Popular

GTA Online update will debut new Dr. Dre music, bring back Franklin

By published

Guess who's back?

Lemar, Franklin, Imani and Chop the Dog in GTA Online's The Contract
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA Online is adding new story missions later this month, bringing back Grand Theft Auto 5 tritagonist Franklin and debuting new music from legendary rapper Dr. Dre.

The Contract is set to release on December 15 and has you linking up with Franklin Clinton, giving us a glimpse of what he's been up to since GTA 5's main story. His new "celebrity solutions agency" needs a high-profile client, which is where Dr. Dre comes in.

It'll be the rapper's first appearance since his brief cameo in last year's Cayo Perico heist. He'll also be debuting "new and unreleased" music in-game, something which Snoop Dogg let out of the bag earlier this year. Rockstar said the update will add "an eclectic new radio station from some very special guest hosts, huge first-of-their-kind updates to existing radio stations including a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre and a heavy-hitting line-up of artists."

See more

The episode promises "a wild and hilarious ride through Los Santos, from the mean streets of Franklin's old neighborhood to the hottest parties in the city." It'll also add new cars like the Dewbauchee Champion, new weapons like the stun gun and compact EMP launcher as well as new areas to visit.

While I haven't touched GTA Online since around April last year,  Rockstar trickling in these small bits of solo-focused content is beckoning me to return. Franklin was my favourite of the main trio, and it's nice to see him being given the limelight once more.

Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak. 
See comments