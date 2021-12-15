Wondering how to start The Contract in GTA Online? Now that the new update is here, you're probably keen to jump in and discover the latest jobs and hits that are part of the DLC. Of course, there are plenty of other things to get excited about, such as the new cars or the weapons that are now available in-game.

Whichever you go for first, chances are you'll be spending a lot of virtual cash, but luckily, we have a guide on how to make money in GTA Online . But if you've got a healthy bank balance and you just want to know how to access the new stuff, I've got you covered. Here's how to start The Contract in GTA 5.

How to start The Contract in GTA Online

Once the update has downloaded and installed, you'll get a call from Lamar the next time you log in. He'll then clue you in on a celebrity agency looking for help. So navigate to Dynasty8 Executive on the browser of your smartphone, and you'll find four different agency properties ready to purchase. Unfortunately, the cheapest will set you back by just over $2 million, so brace yourself—and your wallet.

Once you've got yourself an agency, head inside to find Franklin Clinton and a cutscene will play. To do this next part, you'll need to be a CEO, so check if you're registered via SecuroServ in the Interaction Menu. Now all that's left to do is use the laptop in your office to get started with the new Contract jobs in GTA Online.