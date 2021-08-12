Where to get a Grab-i-Tron in Fortnite

Fortnite season 7 has been one of the battle royale's most inventive when it comes to super weird, extra deadly weaponry and items. While items like the nanites and laser beam throw a wrench into fights, the Grab-itron is really going to flip them on their head. (Because it's a gravity gun.)

The Grab-itron lets you grab almost anything in Fortnite, suspend it in the air in front of you, and shoot it away like you're Gordon Freeman. Epic is introducing the quirky tool with a new challenge. Ready for it? Literally all you have to do is find a Grab-itron. You don't even have to do anything with it, but you'll want to once you realize a floating car makes for a great weapon.

Finding a Grab-itron can be a pain if you don't know where to look, though. So we've done the homework for you and laid it out below.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Where you can find a Grab-itron

Grab-itrons can be found in the following:

Regular loot chests

Ground spawns (much more unlikely)

On top of Abductor UFOs (the larger ones hovering over 2-3 locations on the map)

Inside the alien mothership, which requires you get abducted by a UFO.

Hey, Dog, fetch. (Image credit: Epic Games)

How to use the Grab-itron

If you've ever futzed around with Half-Life 2's gravity gun, the Grab-itron will feel like reuniting with an old friend. Simply point the Grab-itron at any object, including breakable bits of architecture like concrete barriers, cars, or any other movable item.

The object will float in front of you (or around you if you turn around and collide with something), and then all you need to is line up your shot and press fire. Helpfully, a line will appear as you're aiming that shows the arc of your next shot, so do feel free to aim for your enemy's head.

Need more? Check out our Fortnite challenges and news hub for more quest walkthroughs and guides on the latest skins. Guardians of the Galaxy's green-skinned warrior Gamora just joined the fray, and you can still get Ariana Grande's skin.

We've also got a guide for where to place video cameras in Fortnite for another weekly epic quest.