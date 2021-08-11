Where to place video cameras at different landing ship locations in Fortnite

Another week, another new batch of Fortnite challenges to complete so you can hopefully finish that Season 7 battle pass. With the arrival of Gamora and Superman skins, the alien invasion is truly heating up. This week, Epic wants Fortnite players to place video cameras at different landing ship locations spread around the map.

Thankfully, this challenge is pretty easy once you know where to look. It's as simple as interacting with the blue outlines of different video cameras, and we found three of the most convenient you'll need to finish the challenge.

Keep in mind that like in weeks prior, you'll need to complete a couple of previous epic quests to access this particular challenge.

Here's where to place video cameras at different ship landing locations. We've got a full map below, and details further down.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Catty Corner video camera location

You'll find a video camera at the edge of Catty Corner, specifically up on the small hill south of the gas station, near a port-a-potty.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Retail Row video camera locations

You'll find two video cameras at Retail Row. The first is on the west side of town on a small hill.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Next, you'll find the final video camera on the north side of town overlooking a large shop and house.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Thankfully, you only need those three video cameras to complete the challenge, although others can be found elsewhere if you just stumble upon them while playing.

Meanwhile, check out our other Fortnite guides and news on the latest skins. We've got the guide on how to get Superman, who finally arrived in Fortnite yesterday.