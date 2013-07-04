GOG 24-hour Summer Sale Finale discounts all daily bundles starting today

If you regret missing any of GOG's Summer Sale bundle deals , consider them un-missed. Beginning a few hours from now at 13:00 GMT/14:00 BST (for those of us who live in the past, that's 6 a.m. PDT and 9 a.m. EDT ) GOG will discount all of its Summer Sale daily bundles at once for 24 hours. Oh my GOG, that's a lot of games.

The classics GOG built its brand on, such as Baldur's Gate 1 & 2 and Neverwinter Nights 1 & 2, and more recent games such as The Witcher 2 and FTL: Faster Than Light are going back to discount island (watch out for the shark) until the same time tomorrow, some at 85 percent off.

As always, GOG's games come without DRM ( #NoDRM in the now-ubiquitous Twitter vernacular), and many include free extras, such as Ben Prunty's great FTL soundtrack .