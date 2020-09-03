Give your Steam library room to grow with this 2TB SSD, on sale for $176

Games like Call of Duty are merciless when it comes to consuming disk space, exacerbating a need for bulkier storage as your Steam library continues to grow. Fortunately, SSD prices have been on a downswing. To wit, you can snag a 2TB Team Group GX2 SSD for just $175.99 on Newegg right now.

It's on sale through tomorrow, and is marked down $54 from its list price. Just as importantly, this is the most affordable 2TB SSD on Newegg. The next cheapest options are priced at around $200 (Crucial's BX500 and Adata's SU720), and from there the cost in 2TB territory just gets higher.

2TB Team Group GX2 SSD | $175.99 (save $54)

It does not get any more affordable than this for a 2TB SSD, even if looking at generic brands (of which Team Group is not one of them). If you're running low on storage, this 2TB deal will give you some breathing room for a very reasonable price.

View Deal

The GX2 is a 2.5-inch SATA drive, meaning you'll need to plug in a SATA data cable and power connector. It's also slower than an M.2 NVMe SSD, though as things stand right now for gaming (and general purpose computing), it doesn't really matter. That could change down the line, though at that point, you could relegate this to secondary storage, should you decide to buy a faster SSD later.

That said, this drive is rated to deliver up to 550MB/s and 500MB/s of sequential read and write performance, respectively. As for durability, Team Group rates the mean time before failure at 1 million hours, and backs the drive with a three-year warranty.

For more options, be sure to check out our roundup of the best SSDs for gaming.