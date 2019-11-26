Get this fast XPG 1TB NVMe SSD for only $102 right now (save $40)

Over on Amazon, you can snag XPG's SX8100 1TB SSD for only $102.99 right now, which is $40 below its list price. It's quite a bit faster than Crucial's P1 1TB SSD, which we consider the best SSD for gaming (when factoring in performance, price, and capacity), and costs about the same with this Black Friday deal.

You have to tick the coupon box that's situated just below the price on Amazon's product page to get the $40 discount. The other minor caveat is that this is a preorder item, though it releases on November 30, so the wait time is short.

It's also worth the minor wait. We've seen a spattering of fast 1TB NVMe SSDs hit this price point, but this is the first one I can recall to breach 3,000MB/s—it's rated to deliver up to 3,000MB/s of sequential write performance, and up to 3,500MB/s of sequential write performance.

As far as rated specs go, it does not get much faster until you dive into PCI Express 4.0 territory. Those drives are comparatively expensive, though, and are only supported on AMD's X570 platform in the consumer space.

Granted, the type of speed you get with XPG's drive is overkill for gaming—even a SATA-based SSD is good enough to significantly speed up system responsiveness and load times, compared to a mechanical hard drive. But at this price, it's hard to ignore. You're not paying out the nose for a much faster SSD. It's even a few bucks cheaper than Crucial's MX500 1TB (SATA), which is one of the best Black Friday SSD deals right now.