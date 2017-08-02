Popular

Get these excellent Mackie CR3 speakers for a steal at $79

A good price for an excellent pair of studio monitors that'll put "PC speakers" to shame.

One of the most critical components of having a great gaming experience is audio. And as some might know, I am a big proponent of having good speakers and good headphones. For most use cases, the Klipsch R-15PM powered monitors are our best high end pick, and will satisfy the majority of people if you're willing to spend the money.

But rarely do we get studio-grade speakers at $80.

Amazon has a pair of Mackie CR Series CR3 desktop speakers that pump out fantastic sound for their size. They're not as big as the Klipsch R-15PM but they are well engineered and well balanced with a good range in frequency response, handling 80Hz to 20kHz. If you need a bit more low-end oomph you can look for a separate subwoofer.

The CR3 are also magnetically sealed as well as self-powered, so you can connect them directly to a DAC or your PC. Amazon has them for $80, which is 20% less than what you usually find them for. Pair them up with a good DAC and you have a recipe for excellent audio.

