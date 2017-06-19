Get an affordable MSI laptop with GeForce GTX 1050 for $649

If you're looking for a relatively inexpensive gaming laptop to blow off some steam when you're away from home, Newegg has a nice deal on an MSI model (GL62M 7RD-265) that pairs a Kaby Lake processor with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 GPU. After rebate, this 15.6-inch laptop comes to $649, down a good chunk from its $899 retail price tag.

Obviously at that price you're not getting a system that's decked out with high-end hardware. However, the combination of an Intel Core i5-7300HQ and GTX 1050 GPU should be enough to handle games at medium settings at the laptop's native 1920x1080 resolution (check out our review of the GeForce GTX 1050 to see how the desktop variant stacks up).

This laptop is equipped with 8GB of DDR4 memory and a 1TB hard drive (7200 RPM). It also includes standard features such as 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, and a built-in 720p HD webcam.

Four 2W speakers provide audio, though if you have a pair of headphones to plug into this thing, you'll benefit from a built-in headphone amplifier.

As to external connectivity, the GL62M has two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, and a USB 2.0 port. It also has a mini DisplayPort and HDMI connectivity.

You can grab the laptop here.

