Get a Razer DeathAdder mouse for $25 from Newegg

If you need an inexpensive gaming mouse that won't break easily, this is the deal for you. Newegg currently has the Razer DeathAdder RZ01-00151400-R3U1 gaming mouse for just $24.99. It's nothing fancy, with just five buttons in total, but it will get the job done.

This is an older model of the DeathAdder mouse, originally released in early 2015. As strange as it might seem, that's actually an advantage—many of the newer Razer mice have reliability issues. It uses a 3500dpi 'Razer Precision' 2.5G infrared sensor to track movement.

You can buy the Razer DeathAdder mouse from Newegg.

