Get a fast 960GB NVMe SSD for just $204

We've been seeing some nice price drops and deals on solid state drives over the past several weeks and months, and not just SATA models. NVMe SSD pricing is coming down, too. Case in point, you can snag a fast Adata XPG 960GB NVMe SSD from Rakuten (formerly Buy.com) for just $203.99 today.

That's $94 below the drive's list price, and nearly $60 off its typical street price. To get the drive at that juicy discount, you have to use coupon code SAVE15 at checkout. The coupon code knocks an additional $36 off its sale price, resulting in the lowest price we've seen for this drive.

Granted, a SATA-based SSD is just fine for gaming. However, if you move a lot of files around your PC, the added speed of an NVMe drive can come in handy. In this case, Adata's drive is rated to deliver sequential read and write performance of up to 3,200MB/s and 1,700MB/s, respectively. The highest performing SATA SSDs top out at around 550-580MB/s.

You can still find better prices-per-gigabyte in SATA territory, though if you're in the market for an NVMe drive, this is a fantastic deal.

Go here to get this drive.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.