Get a Dell gaming laptop with a Core i7-8750H, 256GB SSD, and GTX 1060 for $880

If you're in the market for a gaming laptop, head over to Dell and check out the new G7 15 Gaming series. Several of the available SKUs are on sale today, including one with a Core i7-8750H processor and GeForce GTX 1060 GPU with Max-Q inside.

Dell has it priced at $879.99 today, down from its $1,089.99 list price. That's a pretty good value, considering you're getting an 8th generation Core processor (6 cores, 12 threads, 2.2GHz to 4.1GHz, 9MB L3 cache) rather than an older laptop built around Intel's 7th generation hardware. And as for the GPU, it's the version with 6GB of GDDR5 memory, not 3GB.

This model also sports 8GB of DDR4-2666 RAM and a 256GB solid state drive. For connecting external devices, it has three USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A ports, a Thunderbolt 3 port, an Ethernet port, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and an HDMI port. There's also a 2-in-1 memory card reader.

The model we've outlined here differs slightly from the picture above, in that it has an all-black chassis. However, there is a white model that's on sale as well. Go here to grab this deal, or here to view the other configurations.

