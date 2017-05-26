Get a 17.3-inch Asus ROG Strix gaming laptop with GTX 1060 for $1,329

The demand for 17.3-inch gaming laptops seems to have cooled a bit in recent years, but if you're a still a fan of the form factor, there are still plenty of options out there. One of them is the Asus ROG Strix GL702VM-DB74, a relatively powerful 17.3-inch laptop with a GeForce GTX 1060 inside that is currently on sale at Newegg for $1,329.

The GPU is flanked by a full 6GB of GDDR5 memory. Combined with an Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor and 16GB of DDR4 memory, the foundation is plenty powerful enough to drive the display's modest 1920x1080 resolution, which supports G-Sync. Yes, this is a previous generation CPU, but the difference between the i7-6700HQ and the i7-7700HQ is relatively slim (200MHz), especially since you'll be using the dedicated GPU.

For storage duties, Asus equipped this laptop with a 256GB M.2 form factor SSD (SATA 6Gbps) for the OS and a 1TB HDD (7,200 RPM) for bulk storage. Connectivity options include 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 on the wireless side. External and wired connectivity consists of three USB 3.0 ports, a single USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen2) port with Thunderbolt, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and mini DisplayPort and HDMI outputs.

You can grab the laptop on sale here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.