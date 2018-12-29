Get 20% off ALL Dell’s UK gaming systems for the next two days at Dell Outlet

This will be one of the final gaming hardware offers of the year as, from today until end of play New Years Eve, you can get a whole 20% off any gaming laptop or PC from Dell. This includes all the laptops and PCs in Dell Oulet's gaming section, and extends to the Alienware range.

This is a great offer and will present a fine opportunity to pick up a first gaming system or explore a few options to upgrade to, all while knowing you’re making a hefty saving too - 20% off a premium setup is going to be an enormous chunk off. However, it is important to note that it looks like those systems on offer are certified refurbished systems so make sure to check out the details and information on each system thoroughly. Still, it'll be a fine way to get a very decent gaming setup with a whole fifth off the price.