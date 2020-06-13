Popular

Gestalt: Steam and Cinder is a 2D platformer with killer steampunk robots

Scope out the new trailer.

Metamorphosis Games just unveiled a new trailer for its steampunk platformer, Gestalt: Steam & Cinder, during the Guerrilla Collective showcase.

The trailer shows the game’s hero, Aletheia, facing off against several slick-looking automatons with her sword and revolver skills. It wouldn’t be a steampunk game unless a giant mechanical spider boss was trying to kill you at some point.

We also got to see more of the choice-driven dialogue with some of the citizens in the city of Canaan, that will ultimately affect the story.

Gestalt: Steam and Cinder comes later this year on PC.

Jorge Jimenez

Jorge Jimenez is a Hardware Writer from the enchanted lands of New Jersey. When he's not filling the office with the smell of Pop-Tarts, you can find Jorge streaming bad games with his dog or binge-watching an irresponsible amount of Law & Order: SVU.
