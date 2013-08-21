Gamescom 2013: all the stories from day two

True* Gamescom fact: to cope with the hordes of heroic reporters, all furiously typing about the show's latest news and announcements, the governments of the world were forced to cordon off 12% of the internet. As a result, those cat gifs you love are loading around three seconds slower than usual. Has it been worth such a high price? To find out, have a browse through our collected round-up of news from the second day.
(*Not a true Gamescom fact.)
Top news, chaps!
- Hello Commander, we've learned that Firaxis are preparing to upgrade XCOM with their newly announced Enemy Within expansion .
- The Binding of Isaac Rebirth gets a live action trailer . Don't worry: it's not duff. It will, however, give you nightmares.
- Diablo 3 will also unleash new terrors, in the dark new expansion, Reaper of Souls .
- Don't watch dogs, watch Watch Dogs . Tip to Ubisoft: don't make that your tagline.
- Praise the sun! You know, because it brings us warmth and life. Also, because there are Dark Souls 2 screenshots .
- Batman: Arkham Origins shows off its younger, leaner, just-as-punchy Batman in a new trailer .
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 gets a release date of February 28th . It's hitting PC at the same time as consoles this time around. The original, meanwhile, will finally be with us in about a week.
- Not one to be left out, the punny Murdered: Soul Suspect gets a Gamescom trailer too.
- Remember XCOM: Enemy Within from the top of the list? If not: seek help. Is so: here are the screenshots .
- Yesterday's Battlefield 4 Premium trailer contained hints as to the redesigned maps due to appear in the Second Assault DLC pack.
- Bewitching new screenshots from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt .
- South Park: The Stick of Truth screenshots .
Hands-on previews, you say?
- Sparks go flying - and water, and fire - in Tom's hands-on preview of Magicka: Wizard Wars .
- Respawn's Titanfall is a bit like CoD. Only better, because there are jetpacks and mechs. Tom brings you his hands-on impressions .
Stay tuned for more hot scraps of news throughout the day/night (delete as applicable). And find all our Gamescom coverage through this link .