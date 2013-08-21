The Binding of Isaac Rebirth trailer is live action done right, is also terrifying

The original Binding of Isaac pushed Flash (and my computer) to its limits, so I'm looking forward to Nicalis' remake , which recreates Team Meat's roguelikey thing in a new engine, while replacing the art - which Ed McMillen was "sick of looking at" - with 16-bit style versions of Isaac, Mom and the rest of the lovable gang. I was hoping this teaser trailer would show a bit more of that, but I can't say I'm disappointed by the live-action, puppet-based video we got instead. I mean: wow. Also: screaming. Never stop screaming. Venture below to witness it for yourself.

The Binding of Isaac Rebirth is coming to Steam in 2014. Have you stopped screaming yet?

