Game of Thrones Episode 3 out this month

Telltale have confirmed that Game of Thrones' third episode will be out "this month", which as calendar fans will know only has a week or so left before it hands the reigns of 2015 over to April. They've also uploaded a few screenshots of 'The Sword in the Darkness', and revealed that we can expect a trailer tomorrow.

If you were wondering where you'll be heading in Ep3, it seems you have your answer. If you were hoping to keep that a surprise, on the other hand, then for heaven's sake don't read the following paragraph (or indeed look at the following images).

We'll be heading to the Wall to hang out with Jon Snow, and to King's Landing to see Tyrion being frogmarched through the streets by a couple of guards. Meanwhile, the appearance of a certain dragony dragonlike thing suggests we'll be paying a visit to Daenerys Targaryen in hotter climes as well. Also: more Cersei and Margaery. The screenshots are below.