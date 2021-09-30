Game Awards 2021 date announced, to be held in person in LA

The Game Awards 2021, Geoff Keighley's annual videogames award show, will premiere this year on December 9. The event will be held in-person at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and will be livestreamed across more than 40 different platforms.

With COVID-19 and the delta variant still posing a threat to large public gatherings, Game Awards organizers say they'll be sharing additional health and safety protocols for the invite-only in-person event in the coming weeks.

As for those of us watching from home, we can expect all the usual Game Awards fare: world premieres of new games, announcements, musical performances including the Game Awards Orchestra, and you know, awards.

Aside from the expected "best of" awards, the Game Awards has also previously featured awards for "Games for Impact," "Innovation in Accessibility," best indie, best performance, and content creator of the year, among others.

Full support for co-streaming will be available again this year, along with some free playable game content and interactive features on certain streaming platforms.

The 2020 Game Awards ceremony attracted 83 million viewers on livestreams, a dramatic 84% jump from 2019. Last year's show wasn't held before a live audience last December, of course, due to greater concerns about COVID, so we'll see how an invite-only audience shakes things up.