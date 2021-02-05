We've got 20 copies of Fuser VIP Edition to give away

Fuser is a DJing game in which you can expertly mix popular club tracks for festival crowds, or mash up song after song with Smash Mouth's All Star if that's your style. It's a lot of fun—we gave it a 77% in our review, which is a solid recommendation—and as of recently it has a free demo on Steam if you want to check it out.

The basic version of Fuser is $60, and there's a lot of tempting song DLC ($2 for individual tracks), so it's not on the cheap side, as far as PC games go. Maybe you'll get lucky, though: Here's a chance to get the full game for free. Harmonix and NCSoft have given us 20 Fuser VIP Edition Steam keys to give away to our readers. The $100 VIP edition includes a bunch of extras, including 25 DLC songs.

Since these keys are quite valuable, we've decided to give them away as a raffle so that lots of people have a chance to enter (if it were first come, first serve, they'd be gone in an instant). Enter your email address below, and on Sunday, February 7 at 10 am Pacific, 20 entrants will be randomly selected and emailed Steam keys.

If you can't see the form embedded above, you can access it by clicking here. Note that we won't see your email address, and Godankey won't keep it after the raffle is over, so you don't have to worry about getting spam from us.

Recently, Harmonix announced that Fuser's 1.3 update will release soon, adding new live set events, a way to preview discs while mixing ("effectively adding a fifth loop"), new sharing options, and other features and fixes. New paid DLC songs are also on the way "in the coming weeks." Here are some (but not all) of the artists that the developer says will be appearing or reappearing in the DLC section soon:

24kGoldn

Bebe Rexha

Bell Biv DeVoe

BLACKPINK

DaBaby

David Guetta

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

iann dior

Imanbek

Jason Derulo

Marshmello

Shaggy

Shawn Mendes

Sia

Usher

If you enter the raffle, good luck!