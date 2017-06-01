Friday the 13th patch kills bugs, improves Jason spawn randomness

After a spot of confusion that saw a patch launched, quickly rolled back, and then quietly released again in the wee hours of this morning, the multiplayer survival horror/comedy game Friday the 13th has been updated to version 1.02. The patch makes a number of fixes and improvements that will hopefully smooth some of the rough edges on the promising summer camp sim, and also comes with some advice that could help fix up issues that occur when connecting to games.

The patch was initially pulled because it was causing perks to disappear, but developer Illfonic said that problem has now been corrected. It's also optimized the game's database (and presumably performance, to some degree) by moving character profiles to the cloud save system. However, that means that Counselor Perk and Clothing selections, and "Jason grab kill selections," will have to be assigned again. "You still have everything you had before, it's just storing your per-character settings in a different spot now," the studio said.

The studio said it's been "monitoring to ensure stability" since the update went live (again) at around 1:30 am ET, and so far it "seems things are on the right track." It also recommended that players who are experiencing problems when connecting to games delete or move all the files in the "C:\Users\youraccountname\AppData\Local\SummerCamp\Saved\SaveGames" directory. Personally, I'd recommend moving instead of deleting, so you can put them back in case things go completely sideways.

The full 1.02 patch notes are below.

Improvements:

Added a Random option in the lobby.

Turned intro volume down.

Increased effectiveness of Jason and Counselor spawn preference options. Shuffling the possible Jason list 3x as much to help randomness.

Disabled inhale sound effect for breathing while in a hiding spot.

Made dead body stingers less obnoxious: Ignored while being pursued by Jason; 10s cooldown; Will not fire for witnessed nearby deaths.

Fixes:

Fixed issue where you have infinite stamina.

Fixed a few areas where the player couldn't reach with Jason. Also fixed a stuck spot on Packanack.

Fixed perk roller UI sometimes getting stuck if there is an error talking to the database.

Fixed session heartbeat requests to be more resilient to service failures.

Fixed some bugs with incremental Steam stats achievements. NOTE: These do not always update while the game client is open, sometimes taking until you exit the game before Steam shows progress.

Fixed character hair stretching at lower frame rate.

Fixed inverted mouse look and mouse sensitivity options not working on the input settings UI.

Fixed Jason not always aborting the knife throw when stunned.

Fixed a case where it was possible to get stuck in a knife throw.

Fixed some visibility issues with the door interaction icons.

Fixed some placement issues with dropped items.

Fixed Jason's mask floating when knocked off.

Fixed Jason not always cancelling shift or morph if they hit a car in reverse.

Fixed an issue with the hiding spot exit code.

Fixed Counselors potentially getting stuck inside of a wall if hit while climbing through a window at the perfect time.

Fixed Rotate Minimap With Player not updating when changed until a map change.

Fixed some server specific crashes.

Fixed people being able to share settings save games.

If Friday the 13th is working well for you (as it is for some people) and your problem is simply that you can't figure out how to kill Jason, read this.