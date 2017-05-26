How to kill Jason in Friday the 13th: The Game

The goal of the survivors in Friday the 13th: The Game is mainly to escape the camp while Jason pursues—or at least live until the end of the round. But it is possible to kill Jason. Just hitting him with wrenches and stunning him, though, won't do it. I've even seen him take a shotgun blast to the chest and stand back up.

The video above, which claims to be the 'world first' Jason kill (the devs have said it's the first video posted, but not the first time it's happened in testing) shows the kill being performed, but that's hardly the whole story. From Kephrii's description on YouTube:

Step 1: A Female Counselor retrieves the sweater from Jason's mother's shrine.

Step 2: Remove Jason's Mask via face pummeling.

Step 3: Have Tommy Jarvis pick up the Mask.

Step 4: Female Counselor presses Q in Proximity of Jason.

Step 5: Female Counselor hits Jason (Ideally a Headshot).

Step 6: Jason falls to knees and Tommy presses E. Enjoy!

The feat was achieved on a private server, with a stationary Jason. Based on the matches I've played, actually doing all of those tasks in a real game would be heroic. I can't wait to see someone pull it off. It also isn't clear whether or not there are other methods, but I suspect we'll find out soon if so.

We'll have a Friday the 13th review up next week. In the meantime, we've liked what we've played so far.

(Update: Along with Kephrii, who posted the video, Jason was slain by Lil_Lexi667, Surrrendr, LazyR1co, and Friskkmkay.)