Fortnite's 'loot llama' update has been delayed

The Fortnite 3.3 update, the one that will add loot llamas (lloot?) and remove smoke grenades, was meant to be out sometime today. But it looks like that's not going to happen.

We discovered an issue that will prevent us from releasing v3.3 tomorrow, March 14. We’re working on solving that problem now and will update you once we know more.March 14, 2018

Epic hasn't said what led to the delay, nor how long it might last: A forum post announcing the postponement says exactly the same thing as the tweet, no more and no less. So obviously there's still time for it to arrive "today," although given the delay warning I suspect that's not likely.

My guess is that it won't be a terribly long wait, though: Epic dropped another tweet showcasing the loot-laden llamas in their natural environment, suggesting (to me, anyway) that we'll see them turn up soon enough. I've reached out to Epic for more information, and will update if and when I receive a reply.

They'll be out there… waiting. Can you find them? Discover the loot in v3.3. pic.twitter.com/WzyRff3COeMarch 14, 2018

