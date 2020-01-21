Fortnite's latest skin is the enemy of my anemone

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Why, Rippley, have you lost weight? No, that's just Fortnite's newest skin, a very undersea-looking, sniper rifle-toting killer named "Jellie."

Introduced this Tuesday in Fortnite's item shop for a cool 1,200 V-Bucks, Jellie sports a distinctly blobbish vibe, just minus 50 or so pounds. Is it Weightwatchers? Ring Fit Adventure? The new face of Peloton bikes? Nah, it's probably all that running around, sniping people from afar.

If you grab Jellie from the item shop, you'll also get the Shellie back bling, which looks like a cute little tortoise shell.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Sold separately, we've got the Scampi pickaxe for 800 V-bucks. I don't know how I feel about smacking two living crustaceans into the sides of houses and trees, but I guess it's no worse than boiling and eating them.

Hungry for more Fortnite? Here's everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, our biggest predictions for the future of Fortnite, our favorite Fortnite creative codes, and more.