Stranger Things portals have appeared in Fortnite

Season 3 of Stranger Things, the bad nostalgia show brought to you by Coca-Cola, drops on July 4 and because Fortnite is companion pop culture neutron star that sucks in as many big brands as possible (from the Avengers and John Wick to the NFL and Air Jordan) portals from the popular Netflix series have appeared on the battle royale map.

Head to the Mega Mall if you want a look for yourself. Stepping through them doesn't actually transport you to the show's dark demonic world, The Upside Down. Rather, it spits you out elsewhere in the mall, which is a hell in its own way. There are about six of them strewn about the shopping center, making the popular drop zone far more chaotic than it already is.

It's unclear if the extent of the crossover is just a few portals or a few portals, skins, and an LTM. The Avengers, John Wick, and Air Jordan collaborations did it all, so I'd expect to at least see a skin or two, maybe a few themed challenges for cosmetics. We'll find out soon. Season 3 of Stranger Things releases tomorrow, likely when we'll see this promo come to light. Stay updated with our full guide to the new Fortnite season.