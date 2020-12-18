Where to find the Fortnite Snowmando outposts

The Fortnite winter event, Snowdown, is finally here. That means players who've been enjoying season 5 thus far have a whole new batch of quests to finish, new items and weapons to check out, and a freshly modified map to explore.

The Snowdown challenges are plentiful, though, and one quest asks you to visit different Snowmando outposts. Snowmando, for those unfamiliar, is one of Snowdown's free skins. He's basically a snowman version of the Rippley vs. Sludge style, with a slightly bulkier-than-average torso to tear you apart with. He's set up base on the Fortnite map, so we've saved you the trouble of having to scour every corner.

Here's where to visit different Snowman outposts in Fortnite.

Fortnite Snowmando outposts: Where to find snowman outposts

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Here's where to find the snowman outposts in Fortnite.

Snowmando outpost 1: West of the Log Jam building northwest of Slurpy Swamp.

Snowmando outpost 2: Northeast of Slurpy Swamp, overlooking Hydro 16.

Snowmando outpost 3: Southeast of Catty Corner. You'll find it on the mountainside overlooking a group of airplanes.

Snowmando outpost 4: Southeast of Steamy Stacks along the coast.

Snowmando outpost 5: West of Pleasant Park.

