Where to find Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay in Fortnite

Fortnite Season 5 week 11 is here, and with it players have new opportunities to earn some free XP and boost their battle pass. This week has quite a few tough challenges to chew through, but you'll need to know where to go to complete them.

One of this week's quests is to visit Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay. You can potentially hit all three in one match, but you'll definitely need a car to do it.

Note: To access this quest, you need to first complete the "deal damage within 15 seconds of gliding" quest that's before this. I suggest just going into Team Rumble to do this challenge, since that allows you to respawn and glide repeatedly. You'll have it in no time.

Check out our guide below for the rest.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As you can see on the map above, Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay are pretty spread out. Thankfully, a car (or two, depending on gas) can get you to all three in a single match.

Below, we've listed out descriptions of each area and images to guide you to exactly where you need to go.

Scenic Spot: This is a hill overlooking the north side of the desert, west of the Orchard. You'll probably spot a couple of pickup trucks parked by the overlook.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Gorgeous Gorge: Rather than the bridge that connects both cliffs, you actually want to go to where the waterfall starts to trigger this one.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Mount Kay: The tallest mountain in the game. Simply glide or climb your way to the top where you'll find a flag.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Visit all three locations and you'll get 20,000 XP for your trouble. Up next, you'll need to destroy inflatable tube men at gas stations.

Don't forget to check out our other Fortnite guides and news. We've got walkthroughs of all the latest challenges and roundups of the latest season 6 info.