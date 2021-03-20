Fortnite players think The Rock is secretly playing a character named The Foundation

The Rock and The Foundation: Are they the same guy? Let's compare them. The first is famous actor, producer, and retired pro wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The second is a masked Fortnite character who appeared in the event that recently kicked off Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Both guys have names that start with "The," and both guys are muscular. Personally, I'm convinced.

If for some reason you're not convinced by that evidence, Fortnite players have collected a few other clues that suggest that Johnson really is the secret voice actor and inspiration behind The Foundation.

The biggest clue is a video Johnson posted to Instagram on March 16 in which he goes on and on about the importance of March 16 to "a certain culture." I have no idea what the hell he's talking about, but March 16 was the day Fortnite Season 6 started, so maybe that's something. It's also Stone Cold Steve Austin day, though, a reference to that rival wrestler's "Austin 3:16" gimmick. I have no idea what that would possibly mean if it did mean anything, but it feels like a fact that a good detective shouldn't overlook.

The really important moment comes at the end of the video, when Johnson references the "power and force" of something called "the foundation." Either it's a direct hint that he's the Fortnite character called The Foundation, or he recently got really into Isaac Asimov's Foundation series. (Actually, there is a show based on the Foundation books coming to Apple TV this year, but Johnson isn't in it.)

There's more: Fortnite players have also pointed out that The Foundation's armor features patterns that look similar to Johnson's tattoos, and they aren't wrong. There's enough of a resemblance that you could see it being intentional.

Would it be surprising if it turned out that The Foundation is The Rock? Not even slightly. Fortnite and Hollywood are pals. Predator, the alien that Arnold Schwarzenegger fought, is in the game. Ripley and the Xenomorph are in the game. The Avengers are in the game.

The more I think about it, the more I think it would be weird if The Foundation turned out not to be The Rock.

But maybe The Foundation is actually Kiefer Sutherland? I don't know why he would be, but Geoff Keighley asked Sutherland on Twitter, and Sutherland hasn't responded, which is suspicious—or completely normal, which is also suspicious. (Detectives must be suspicious of everything.)

I suspect we'll find out for sure whether or not The Rock has any relationship to The Foundation when Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 ends on June 7.