Where to find the Pipeman, Hayman, and Timber Tent in Fortnite

Where is the Pipeman, Hayman, and Timber Tent in Fortnite? The week 6 Trick Shot challenges are here and at each mystery spot you need to get your dancing shoes on so you can tick off this particular task.

You may not know the new-ish map like the back of your hand yet, so we're here to help. All you need to bring with you is your favourite dance emote and glider. Elsewhere in this week's challenges you've also got the Fortnite hidden T letter to find, but that's going to have to wait until you've finished everything else. For now, let's stick with where to find the Fortnite Timber Tent, Hayman, and Pipeman locations.

Fortnite Pipeman location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You can find the Fortnite Pipeman south of Misty Meadows, which is itself on the south side of the map. From the named area head further south and over a snow-topped mountain. As you descend the peak, you can't miss the figure made of pipes casually sat on a cliff edge. Dance near him and build up to a chest inside his head.

Fortnite Hayman location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Hayman is southwest of Frenzy Farms—y'know, the really dry patch in the northeast of the map. You don't have to travel far to find this triumphant arrangement of hay bales; if you've reached the river without spotting it, you've gone too far.

Fortnite Timber Tent location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Timber Tent is found to the west. Effectively it's between the coastal holiday area of Sweaty Sands and Holly Hedges. It's also west of Salty Springs, if you're struggling to spot this makeshift wooden home. It's on a small raised hill in a sparse area, so it shouldn't be too tough to spot as you're descending from the Battle Bus.