Fortnite Phone booth locations: Where to disguise yourself in phone booths

Where are Fortnite's phone booths? What the hell am I talking about? Some context: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is here, and with it comes a whole new set of challenges for players to complete. One such challenge is finding phone booth locations around the map and disguising yourself as one of either the Ghost or Shadow faction henchmen.

We've located a number of phone booths for you. They look exactly like what you'd expect: Big red British looking booths that Superman or a CIA operative would definitely feel at home in.

When you find one of the booths, simply interact with it and you'll change from your usual skin to that of either faction's henchmen, allowing you to roam around without getting shot at. Nice. Of course, be careful when getting into some of these. These phone booths are likely on enemy territory, meaning you'll have to sneak by (easily killable) henchmen to use one.

