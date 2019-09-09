Where to find Fortnite's oversized piano

The Fortnite Boogie Down mission list challenges you to find an oversized piano. How hard could it be? Allow us to show you where the ivory keys are located.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You're looking for the cliff just to the southeast of Lonely Lodge. On your way down, you'll probably notice a white rectangle sitting in the earth. As I got closer, it finally rendered into view, becoming the piano you see below. Even better, it actually plays notes whenever you step on it.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

