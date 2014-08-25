Fortnite gameplay video offers commentary and comic violence

Epic Games' forthcoming free-to-play shooter Fortnite is much more than a shooter, and the studio is eager to emphasise this point of difference. In the video below, Systems Designer Cameron Winston and Community Manager "KL" Smith spend just under 15 minutes explaining how the game works, addressing the differences between character classes, combat, and - most importantly - how the game's central building mechanic will work.

Fortnite hasn't got a release date yet, but you may have signed up for alpha access when it was offered back in April. Until then, there's a commentary-free gameplay video to enjoy over here .