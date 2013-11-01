Bulletstorm dev People Can Fly now called Epic Games Poland, working on Fortnite

People Can Fly , the Epic-owned developer best known for making Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgement, is now going by the name Epic Games Poland and is one of the many studios working on the detail-light survival game known as Fortnite .

The company confirmed the the name change to Pixel Enemy in a statement.

“We've changed the studio's name from People Can Fly to Epic Games Poland. We're a global company with talented people working toward one goal across the world. We think this helps better reflect that.” Epic Games said.

Epic also told Pixel Enemy that Epic Games Poland is working on Fortnite with the main North Carolina team.

Fortnite is a PC exclusive survival sandbox game and was announced as the very first game to utilize the Unreal 4 engine . I only mention this because it's been ages since Epic has breathed a word about Fortnite, so at least this studio name-change announcement confirms the game still exists . There's still no release date, and quality footage of the game is scarce, but hopefully People Can, er, Epic Games Poland can bring some of Bulletstorm's goofy nonsense to Fortnite.